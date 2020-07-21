Corona Impact: Unpaid for months, Bhopal private institute teachers pushed to penury

BHOPAL: The lockdown has hit teachers of private schools most as they have not received salaries for months.
“It is about four months that the schools are closed and most private schools have refused to pay salaries to teachers. Teachers don’t speak it openly fearing job loss,” a private school teacher Sangeeta Sharma said.
“When people talk about private schools, only few names of prominent schools come to people’s mind. Such schools can be counted on finger tips. But hundreds of other private schools exist where management has not paid salaries,” said added.
A group of teachers met recently to explore solution as most of them were on brink of breaking financially. “We had a good discussion but could not decide what to do. One of the teachers was fired a week back when she demanded salary from the management,” another teacher of a private school said wishing anonymity.
A teacher working in a private school near 10 number market said the school management does conduct online classes but that is a mere formality. “Other teachers are not involved in the process. Therefore, they are not paid,” said remarked.
Even the academic staffers of coaching institutes are distressed. “Government has not allowed coaching institutes to open. We are taking online classes but strength of the classes has gone down drastically as everyone wants to come to classroom,” said Rajeev Shrivastava, teaching in a coaching institute.
“We don’t know how long will the crisis continue. Government should find out ways to provide us relief,” he added. Retired teacher Pushottam Pandey said that online classes are meant for a section of students. Most students and parents want to visit coaching institutes. Though government has appealed to employers that they should pay salaries, ground situation is different.