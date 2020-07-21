Corona Impact: Unpaid for months, Bhopal private institute teachers pushed to penury

BHOPAL: The lockdown has hit teachers of private schools most as they have not received salaries for months.

“It is about four months that the schools are closed and most private schools have refused to pay salaries to teachers. Teachers don’t speak it openly fearing job loss,” a private school teacher Sangeeta Sharma said.

“When people talk about private schools, only few names of prominent schools come to people’s mind. Such schools can be counted on finger tips. But hundreds of other private schools exist where management has not paid salaries,” said added.

A group of teachers met recently to explore solution as most of them were on brink of breaking financially. “We had a good discussion but could not decide what to do. One of the teachers was fired a week back when she demanded salary from the management,” another teacher of a private school said wishing anonymity.