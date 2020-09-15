Corona fear forces Madhya Pradesh High Court to close down for 5 days

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has been closed down for five days due to increasing cases of corona. On Tuesday, 20 positives cases were reported in the High Court and five from High Court Bar council. Even one died due to corona. Senior Advocate (Jabalpur High Hourt), Radhelal Gupta said, “ High Court of Jabalpur has been closed down for five days. Today, 20 positive cases have been detected in High Court and Bar Council staff died due to corona. To break the corona chain, decision has been taken.”

There was slightly decline in positive percentage on Tuesday which was 11.4. Madhya Pradesh had recorded 11.9 on Monday. Positive pecentage was 10.4 on Sunday. On Saturday it was 10.2. State reported 93,053 positive cases and 1820 deaths. Indore accounts for 17,547 positive cases and 467 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 14,649 cases and toll to 334 deaths. Ujjain reports 2310 positive cases with 84 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 627 while Neemuch has 1585 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 1222 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2525. Jabalpur recorded 6643 cases. Morena recorded 2311 cases while Mandsaur has 1197 cases and Dhar recorded 1497 cases. Dewas has reported 1000 cases. Sagar recorded 1691 cases. Tikamgarh has 600 cases and Raisen has recorded 998 cases while Bhind has till date account for 731 cases. Sheopur has 692 cases and Rewa have 1210 cases while Rajgarh has 1058 and Barwani recorded 1474 cases. Chhindwara has 764 and Vidisha has 1303 cases. Shajapur has 696 cases while Damoh has 1114 cases. Datia has 1022 cases while Satna has 948 cases and Jhabua has 1043 cases. Panna has 382 cases and Balaghat has 577 cases while Sehore has 1136 cases. Hoshangabad has 972 cases and Narsingpur has 1344 cases while Betul has 1228 cases and Shivpuri has 1701 cases. Ratlam recorded 1544 cases. Chhattarpur has 895 cases. Ashok Nagar has 331 and Agar-Malwa has reported 309 cases. Sidhi has reported 546 cases and Singrauli has 502 cases while Shahdol has 1061 cases. Guna has 510 cases while Anuppur has 605 cases and Alirajpur has 875 cases. As per health department, 2605 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day 20259 samples were tested across the state.