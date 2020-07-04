Corona campaign: CM seeks participation of NGOs, govt depts, local committees

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed district collectors to work to ensure participation of social organizations, government departments and various communities to make 'Kill Corona' campaign a success. The chief minister specially focused on Gwalior –Chambal region as 16 constituency assembly seats would be going for by-polls in coming days. The CM was informed that the cases in the region were surging as it borders districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Chouhan, addressing a review meeting through video conferencing here on Friday, said that collectors should consult the crisis management at district level to intensify the 'Kill Corona' campaign. Health minister Narottam mishra, Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais were also present at the meeting.

There must be consistent efforts to fully control the corona spread, said CM, adding that better recovery rate and low growth rate should not be matter of satisfaction for the authorities.

Chief minister was informed that because of continuous movement of public from neighbouring UP districts like Agra and Itawa, the number of cases were increasing in Bhind. The Cm was told that local administration was focusing on complete treatment of patients. Quarantine centre has been created in various hostels and eight fever clinics are running in Bhind.

For Gwalior, Chauhan said that administration should be quick to respond to positive cases. Collector informed that checking has been intensified in boarder areas. Gwalior has recovery rate over 66 per cent, claimed the local officials.