Corona ‘body’ blow: Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal overflowing with bodies

Bhopal: Members of the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat Samiti, the biggest crematorium where the last rites of most of the corona patients’ bodies are performed, have urged the district administration to send bodies to other crematoriums also as large number of bodies being cremated there. They say that the number of bodies reaching there so high that there is no space to perform the last rites. Besides that the risk of they getting contracted with corona is also very high.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in talks with the samitis of Viashram Ghats in Chhola, Sankhedi and Bairagarh for cremation of bodies of corona patients. But, these samitis have so far refused to allow cremation of corona patients’ bodies.

Also the cremation of bodies of all the patients, who are Covid suspects, positive or had natural death, are being performed at the same site. As the number of bodies have risen to an extent that has caused concern, the risk of infection is also high, they said. The number of deaths due to corona has risen in Bhopal and due to space crunch in two vishram ghats and a graveyard, the administration is mulling to send bodies of corona patients to other crematoriums.

Also, the Vishram Ghat Samitis are reluctant to allow cremation of Covid suspects/positive patients. Due to lack of space and facilities at other crematoriums, the bodies of corona patients are taken to Bhadbhada and Subhash Nagar crematoriums. Due to over 30 bodies being cremated at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in a day, the risk infection catching the other visitors is around. The members of Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat have also urged the administration to start other Vishram ghats.