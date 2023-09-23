Conversion Row: Man Loses Life In Scuffle With YMCA Men & Police During Evacuation Of House In Jabalpur

MP: Man Loses Life In Scuffle During Evacuation Of House In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hindu man allegedly died in a scuffle during evacuation of a house being carried out by a chirstian community on Saturday evening in Sadar area of Jabalpur.

According to information, a hindu family was living in a house built on the land of YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association) for the last several years. Therefore, YMCA wanted the family to evict the house immediately.

About the matter, family members have alleged that when they were alone at home, an official associated with the Christian organization reached their house along with police and took all of them to court by force.

According to information, the official had orders from the court in favour of YMCA, citing which he remained adamant on evacuating the family from the house.

After being informed about the situation, Mohanlal Pasi, head of the family, reached the spot. After some time, there was a dispute among all of them. Following the dispute, police and YMCA men pushed Mohanlal Pasi, due to which he suffered serious injuries and within a short time period he died.

After losing Mohanlal, his family members created a ruckus and demonstrated a protest by placing the body in front of the Cantt police station. They also demanded strict actions against the culprits. After which, officials from hindu dharma sena also reached the spot.

Hindu dharma sena alleged that this entire matter is related to religious conversion and Mohanlal Pasi is being harassed for not converting into a christian, and when he did not convert, efforts were made to vacate his house.

The family members are also raising serious questions on the members associated with YMCA. The family members alleged that the people who came to vacate the house have also assaulted women in the family.

Currently, police have taken charge of the entire matter and investigations are underway.

