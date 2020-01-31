Continue recruitment; declare results with court's permission: High Court directs MP government

BHOPAL: The double bench comprising chief justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla gave a go ahead for recruitments, on Monday, by the state government through PSC but with a rider.

The High Court said this during hearing on petitions filed challenging 27% reservation to the OBCs (Other Backward Castes) raised from previous 14%. Court said that the PSC (MP Public Service Commission) can go ahead with its recruitment process but asked the state government not to declare the result without courts’ permission.