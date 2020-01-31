Continue recruitment; declare results with court's permission: High Court directs MP government

BHOPAL: The double bench comprising chief justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla gave a go ahead for recruitments, on Monday, by the state government through PSC but with a rider.
The High Court said this during hearing on petitions filed challenging 27% reservation to the OBCs (Other Backward Castes) raised from previous 14%. Court said that the PSC (MP Public Service Commission) can go ahead with its recruitment process but asked the state government not to declare the result without courts’ permission.
Senior advocate Rameshwar Singh said that a section of lawyers misinterpreted HC’s judgment given on January 28. ‘The court had stayed 27% reservation for OBCs only Ashita Dubey’s petition related to medical counseling in PG and not in overall process,’ said Singh.
The court made this clear during hearing on Friday, he added. Court said that in no case related to reservation exceeding 50% pending in Supreme Court, stay has been provided against it, explained Singh.
The High Court directs the government to continue with their recruitment process but not to declare results till a decision is taken on OBC 27% reservation case
