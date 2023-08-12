Contempt Case HC Rejects Recall Plea Of Ex-Chhatarpur Collector, District Panchayat CEO | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected applications by former Chhatarpur collector Sheelendra Singh and former additional collector and CEO Zila Panchayat Amar Bahadur Singh seeking recall of High Court order in a contempt case.

The next hearing has been fixed for August 17. A single bench of Justice GS Ahluwalia had held Sheelendra Singh and Bahadur Singh guilty a couple of days ago on a contempt petition filed against the termination of block coordinator Rachna Dwivedi despite the HC’s stay on her transfer to Badamalehra.

While terminating her, the duo officers had stated that the coordinator did not join duty to her new posting so her services automatically stands terminated. Distressed by the sacking order, Dwivedi had filed a contempt petition challenging her termination.

The block coordinator's advocate argued in the High Court that there is no policy for transfer of contract workers, yet the officers have arbitrarily passed orders for his client’s termination.

Advocate DK Tripathi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “The then collector Sheelendra Singh and the then zila panchayat CEO Amar Bahadur Singh filed application to recall the previous HC order but the court rejected their demand stating why government will pay salaries to the block coordinator since 2017. Next hearing is on August 17.”