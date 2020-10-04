Conserving snakes will help to keep environment healthy, says KK Sharma

Bhopal: Conserving snakes will help to keep the environment healthy, said KK Sharma. Out of 320 species of snakes found in India, cobra, Krait, and Viper are venomous, he said adding that a few are either less venomous or non-venomous at all.
Sharma, the former vice-chancellor of MDS University, Ajmer, made the statements in an online lecture ‘Incidences of Occurrence and Man-Snake Conflict during Lockdown and Post Lockdown’.
He said various types of bacteria and viruses are found in the mouth of snakes which are transmitted in the human body along with venom. During the treatment of snakebite, antibiotics are also administered along with anti-venom, he Sharma said.
It was part of an online lecture series during Wildlife Week, organised by the Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal. The lecture series aims to create awareness among the public towards the conservation of snakes.
Naaz Rizvi, Director, National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, and around 160 participants from various corners of the county took part in the online lecture.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)