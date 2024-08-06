Conman Poses As Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Aide, Dupes Officers & TIs On Promise Of Job Transfer In Madhya Pradesh

Accused Pushpendra Dixit Sharma |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster was arrested for allegedly posing as a close aide to some central ministers and duping officers and TIs on pretext of job transfers, in Gwalior. The accused will be under remand till August 8.

The police traced him in his village, Udhalpata Tekanpur, and arrested him. The Director General of Police had suspended both TIs for contacting the fraudster for transfers.

He duped the TIs posing as Personal Assistant (PA) of Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh.

Modus operandi

According to information, the accused has been identified as Pushpendra Dixit Sharma. The modus operandi of the accused began with him uploading photos of himself in religious attire with central ministers on social media to mislead people.

After that he would send messages to some top-level police officers from fraudulent mobile numbers posing as the private secretary of a central minister.

Tried to get TIs transferred

In July 2024, the accused, pretending to be the PA of Central Minister Giriraj Singh, named Jaikishan, sent messages to the DGP of Madhya Pradesh and the Special Director General of Police for the transfer of two TIs, Vinay Yadav and Pankaj Tyagi, to Bhind and Gwalior respectively. The SIM card used for these messages was issued fraudulently in the name of the minister's PA. Since the revelation of this fraud, the police were on the lookout for the accused.

Accused has criminal background

]The cunning accused Pushpendra has a previous criminal record. In December 2016, he had sent semi-official letters through the office of the then Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, for the transfer of BSF employees, which were found to be forged.

A case was registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station in South Delhi, and he was absconding in that case as well. SP Gwalior, Dharmveer Singh, stated that the police have taken the accused Pushpendra into remand until August 8. They have seized 5 mobile phones, ₹1 lakh in cash, several Aadhaar cards, and other documents meant for various departments from him.