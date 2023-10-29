 Congressmen Are Babar Bhakts: BJP Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongressmen Are Babar Bhakts: BJP Chief

Congressmen Are Babar Bhakts: BJP Chief

He alleged that it was on Sonia Gandhi’s insistence that Congress leaders were shedding crocodile tears on demolition of Babri mosque.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking umbrage at the statement of Congress media cell President KK Mishra, state BJP president VD Sharma said Congressmen who pretended to be devotees of Lord Rama stood exposed. “And their Babar bhakti has come to fore,” he added.

He alleged that it was on Sonia Gandhi’s insistence that Congress leaders were shedding crocodile tears on demolition of Babri mosque. He said statement of KK Mishra showed their hatred against Sanatan dharma and soft corner for Mughals.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Shah Takes Feedback On Rebels, Lays Stress On Damage Control
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab