Congressmen Are Babar Bhakts: BJP Chief

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking umbrage at the statement of Congress media cell President KK Mishra, state BJP president VD Sharma said Congressmen who pretended to be devotees of Lord Rama stood exposed. “And their Babar bhakti has come to fore,” he added.

He alleged that it was on Sonia Gandhi’s insistence that Congress leaders were shedding crocodile tears on demolition of Babri mosque. He said statement of KK Mishra showed their hatred against Sanatan dharma and soft corner for Mughals.

