Congress Without Leaders Is Searching For Readymade Helmsmen In BJP: Vijayvargiya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has been accompanying the Jan Ashirwad Yatra since its beginning, hopes those who have switched over to the Congress may return to the party.

In a tete-a-tete with Free Press Vijayvargiya has said since the Congress does not have any leaders, it is searching for readymade leaders of the BJP. BJP’s ideology is so pure, that all opposition parties are set to come under its banner, Vijayvargiya said.

Politicians sometimes change their parties because of their high ambition, he said. Politicians should understand what they can do for their parties, he said, adding that once he could race with a Rath, but now, he cannot do it.

Therefore, people must understand their capability and utility in an organisation, he said.

According to Vijayvargiya, in 2018, the Congress launched a misinformation campaign and misguided the people, but it will not happen this time. When tickets are distributed, there will be some new faces in the list of candidates, since the BJP always gives chances to young people, he said.

After travelling 400km during Jan Ashirwad Yatra and on the basis of people’s response and party workers’ enthusiasm, it can be said that the BJP will form government with two thirds majority, he said.

Congress prey to confused confidence: Jha

Former president of BJP’s state unit Prabhat Jha, who was going from Bhitarwar to Gwalior as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, said the Congress had become a prey to confused confidence about its victory.

Jha said he could say with confidence that his party would again form a government in the state.

According to Jha, because of certain equations in the last assembly election, the BJP was five seats behind its rival, although its percentage of votes was very high, but it is not going to happen this time.

There is no such leader in MP as can match the popularity of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jha said, adding that Chouhan has developed cordial relations with the people.

Now, he calls every citizen of the state a member of his family, Jha further said. According to Jha, charisma of the Scindia-Tomar duo will be seen in the Gwalior-Chambal during the election.

