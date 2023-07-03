Bhopal: Congress Will Form Government In MP: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo said Congress was in a good position in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, people of the state are satisfied with the work done by the government in the last 4.6 years, and in MP the Congress is doing well to get resume in power.

Deo is on MP tour as the family owns property in Bhopal. The former chief minister Digvijay Singh reached his residence Sarguja House and met the leader. He stressed that in the state MP, the party was getting good feedback and there are possibilities that the Congress party might ay form the government in the state.

He said liquor ban was not practical in the state. He said for the election campaign chief minister will be the face of the election, the top leaders of New Delhi have given their consent. He said that the issue of UCC was very important and without taking the consent of the common people it should not implemented.

Read Also Bhopal: Working Group Makes 7 Point Recommendations On Concluding Day Of Civil 20 Sewa Summit