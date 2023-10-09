 Congress' Vivek Tankha Highlights The Need For A Young Prime Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongress' Vivek Tankha Highlights The Need For A Young Prime Minister

Congress' Vivek Tankha Highlights The Need For A Young Prime Minister

“BJP has tried to give youth shape to its old leaders without knowing the old can’t be turned younger anymore,” MP Tankha said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Vivek Tankha |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha highlighted the need of a young Prime Minister in India. He said other countries have youth Prime Ministers aged 35 to 40 years, however, our country lags behind when it comes to giving responsible positions to youths.

“The old will be old and young will be young. Youth from each section of society should be brought to the fore. If candidates are selected on the basis of tradition and factions then the parties will be left behind.”

Read Also
MP: Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre Thrashed, Her Clothes Torn As Police Forcefully Detains Her In...
article-image

Tankha also said that BJP is lagging behind due to the lack of youth energy in the party. “BJP has tried to give youth shape to its old leaders without knowing the old can’t be turned younger anymore,” he said.

The MP also talked about himself contesting elections and said that he is trying to show a direction of progress to the country but he doesn’t want to contest elections. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Vote On Nov 17, Chhattisgarh Polling In 2 Phases; Check Details
article-image

Also, talking about other parties, he alleged that ideology of the parties are not in accordance with the public sentiments. “The country needs progressive youth thought process. In other countries of the world, Prime Ministers are aged between 35-40. We can see that the age of achievers in the world has been reduced. We lag behind because of this age perception prevailing in the country."

Read Also
MP: Congress MLA Shukla Touches Vijayvargiya's Feet At Indore Event (WATCH)
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'There Is Infighting In Congress,' Says MP CM Chouhan

'There Is Infighting In Congress,' Says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Know Dates, Number Of Voters & More

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Know Dates, Number Of Voters & More

MP Weather Update: Mercury To Start Dropping In Next 5 Days As Winters Knock From October 15

MP Weather Update: Mercury To Start Dropping In Next 5 Days As Winters Knock From October 15

MP Election 2023: BJP Fields Sitting Ministers From Home Constituencies In 4th List; Shivraj To...

MP Election 2023: BJP Fields Sitting Ministers From Home Constituencies In 4th List; Shivraj To...

Madhya Pradesh: Model Code Of Conduct Begins After EC Announces Poll Schedule; 'Ladli Behna' Posters...

Madhya Pradesh: Model Code Of Conduct Begins After EC Announces Poll Schedule; 'Ladli Behna' Posters...