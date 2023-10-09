Congress' Vivek Tankha Highlights The Need For A Young Prime Minister

Vivek Tankha |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha highlighted the need of a young Prime Minister in India. He said other countries have youth Prime Ministers aged 35 to 40 years, however, our country lags behind when it comes to giving responsible positions to youths.

“The old will be old and young will be young. Youth from each section of society should be brought to the fore. If candidates are selected on the basis of tradition and factions then the parties will be left behind.”

Tankha also said that BJP is lagging behind due to the lack of youth energy in the party. “BJP has tried to give youth shape to its old leaders without knowing the old can’t be turned younger anymore,” he said.

The MP also talked about himself contesting elections and said that he is trying to show a direction of progress to the country but he doesn’t want to contest elections.

Also, talking about other parties, he alleged that ideology of the parties are not in accordance with the public sentiments. “The country needs progressive youth thought process. In other countries of the world, Prime Ministers are aged between 35-40. We can see that the age of achievers in the world has been reduced. We lag behind because of this age perception prevailing in the country."

