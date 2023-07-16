Congress Tribal Yatra Aimed To Spread Lies: Bhartiya Janta Party | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma took swipe at Congress party for its decision to take out Tribal Yatra from July 19. Interacting with media persons at BJP office here on Sunday, Sharma said Congress Tribal Yatra was nothing more than an effort to spread lies.

Congress ruled the country for more than 55 years but did nothing for tribals, he added. He said Congress was taking out Tribal Yatra in view of Assembly elections to be held this year.

“But tribals will not fall for it,” Sharma added. Responding to a query, he said tribals’ rights were suppressed during Congress government led by Kamal Nath. Congress always used tribals as vote bank.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to celebrate Tribals’ Day. At the same time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced PESA Act to offer rights on land and jungle to tribals, Sharma said.

Action Taken

VD Sharma said that action was taken in the case wherein a boy and woman from Jain community in Indore were converted forcibly. “Efforts are underway to search places where Jihadi mindset is nourished,” he said.

“It is a matter of surprise that Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath who react on every small incident are silent on the incident,” Sharma added. He stated that love jihad, land Jihad and conversion would not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Those who convert people forcibly will have to go to jail.



