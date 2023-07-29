Congress To Organise Rudrabhishek Shiva Puran Katha & Kavad Yatras Across State During Sawan 

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has decided to organise a Rudrabhishek, Shiva Puran Katha and Kavad Yatra across the state in the month of Sawan, said the Congress party Dharm and Festival wing state president Richa Goswami to media persons here on Friday.

The Congress party is trying to overcome the allegations raised by its political opponents of being a non-Hindu party, by organising and participating in religious programmes.

In a joint press conference taken by Richa Goswami, Temple and Pujari wing state president Shiv Narayan Sharma and Bajrang Sena state president Amrish Rai shared the details of the month-long programme with the media.

Richa Goswami informed that in all 52 districts Congressmen are organising Rudrabhishek, they are organising the Shiva Puran Katha in different places and also participating in the Kavad Yatras across the state.

She added that at Nadia Ghat of Jabalpur, eight pundits are performing Rudrabhishek continuously from July 4th and this will conclude on August 31. She demanded that the fee imposed by the government for Darshan of Lord Shiva at Shiv temples be lifted.