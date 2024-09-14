Congress To Fight For ₹6K Per Quintal Of Soyabean: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): MP Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari has said that his party will continue to fight unless the government procures soya bean at Rs 6,000 a quintal. Patwari who took part in Kisan Nyay Yatra at Itarsi and Narmadapuram on Friday made the statement at a press conference.

MP has turned into a hub of crime, corruption and debt, Patwari said, adding that although the Mohan Yadav-led government completed nine months, it failed to check incidents of crime and corruption. Money is demanded for the posting of a Patwari, SDM or a police station in-charge, the MPCC chief said.

If a collector joins Narmadapuram, he has to give a bribe at Vallabh Bhawan, Patwari alleged. This is the reality of the BJP leaders, Patwari said, adding that mafias are running the government. According to Patwari, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he would supply soya beans to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana at higher rates, but he did not make such statements for MP.

This is the time when the farmers should come together and fight against the wrong policies of the government, Patwari said. Before reaching the public meeting place, Patwari and former MPCC president Arun Yadav criticised the BJP at Tulsi Chowk and submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Sunita sahni.

Kisan Nyay Yatra (tractor rally) reached Narmadapuram from Itarsi. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, legislator Arif Masood, Morena legislator state president of the Kisan Congress and others were present on the occasion. Security was intensified in the city because of the Congress’s rally. According to the Congress’s district unit president Shivkant Pandey aka Guddan, nearly 400 tractor-trolleys and 8,000 farmers took part in the rally.