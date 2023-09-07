Congress Takes Refuge In ‘Bajrangbali’ To Solve Sabotage In State Polls | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress to take help of Bajrangbali (Hanuman), where the numbers of ticket seekers are more and they will be asked to take the oath of Hanuman, to work in favour of the official candidate.

Huge number of contenders from the Congress party had submitted their resume to Congress leaders, willing to contest the assembly elections.

Party sources informed that from every constituency more than 10 bio-data had been submitted and from some constituencies more than 30 contenders are willing to contest the election.

It is claimed that the huge number of contestants have raised problem for state-level leaders. The reason being, whoever is denied the ticket, will sabotage the election, which may lead in the defeat of the party’s official candidate.

Or even they can contest the election leaving the party as an independent contender. To avoid such scenes, Congress leaders are planning to suggest their contenders where the candidates are big in number.

They shall gather at the Hanuman Temple or some other temples and shall take oath ‘that they will work for the party’. And if someone goes against the oath, would go against the deity.

State media president KK Mishra said that in 2018 elections, the same situation occured which was handled by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and senior party leader Mahendra Joshi.

‘For the past 18 years, every Congressmen is ready to form the government in the state, to give them oath in the temple is not an idea of the Congress party’, he said.

