 Congress Sowing Seeds Of Hatred Against Hindus: Rameshwar Sharma
As the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is progressing, the Congress is exposing its true intentions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is spreading hatred by using the term “Nafrati Hindu” and maligning Hindus, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said during a press conference on Thursday. He said that the Congress has a hidden agenda against Hindus as seen through its derogatory remarks and divisive politics. Those who throw stones will face the same fate as terrorists in this country, he added. Sharma alleged that congress leaders have consistently harmed the Hindu beliefs and practices.

As the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is progressing, the Congress is exposing its true intentions. Congress leaders have consistently belittled Hindu beliefs and practices, while they openly support terrorists and hate-mongers, said Sharma.

Sharma further said that it’s high time for the common people to understand that Congress neither represents Hindus nor respects their traditions.

