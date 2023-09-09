'Congress Should Pack Their Bags And Go To Bollywood,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gwalior on Saturday where he slammed Congress on its wish to organize IIFA upon the win and their alleged attacks on the Yatra and Sanatan Dharm.

On being asked about the Congress' announcement of holding IIFA in MP, Scindia said, "While BJP is promoting women, farmers, common labourers and youth, Congress on the other hand in Madhya Pradesh had focused on IIFA in 2018 and now again they want to host IIFA. I think Congress should pack their bags and go to Bollywood."

He further appreciated the steps taken by Shivraj Singh Chouhan for women's development in the state.

Congress believes in pulling down others

While talking to media personnel, Scindia said that Congress believes in pulling down others rather than developing itself.

Scindia, on the attacks during Jan Ashirwad Yatra, said, "Putting up posters and raising slogans in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a drama by Congress...Kamal Nath ji says that elections are a celebration of democracy, does anyone pelt stones in a festival or puts up posters or fills the jai...Congress's ideology has always been - don't draw your line long, cut the lines of others."

Congress believes in destroying the Sanatan Dharm

On the continuous attacks on Sanatan Dharm by the INDIA bloc, Scindia said that Congress believes in destroying the Sanatan Dharm.

"Congress's ideology is to protest on everything', their ideology is to destroy Sanatan Dharm, they compare Sanatan Dharm with HIV and Leprosy" he said.

He further told, "When India is holding G20, Congress leaders in Brussels are criticizing India. INDIA bloc have united after seeing a wave of not only NDA or BJP but a wave of 140 crore people"