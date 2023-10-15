Congress Says Fake Letter Made Viral To Claim Digvijaya Singh's Resignation, Files Police Complaint

Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhay Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress filed a police complaint on Sunday, claiming that a fake letter was made viral on social media to create the impression that its senior leader Digvijaya Singh resigned after the party released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, the opposition party in MP released the first list of its 144 candidates, including Singh's son and sitting legislator Jaivardhan Singh, for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled on November 17.

"The BJP is good at speaking lies. I took membership of Congress in 1971 after being influenced by the party's ideology and not for any post. I will be with the Congress till my last breath. I am getting a complaint registered with the police," Singh wrote on X.

Along with his post on X, the former chief minister appended the "fake resignation letter", which claims that the names recommended by Singh for party tickets were not considered.

"My self-respect has been hurt as the dedicated workers have been cold-shouldered," reads the "fake" letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The letter goes on to say, "With a heavy heart I am announcing the decision to snap my connection with the party. I resign from the primary membership and all other posts. Please accept my resignation." Later, Singh shared on X a copy of the complaint letter submitted by his party to the cyber cell of Bhopal police. "?@DGP_MP Sir, will you file an FIR against these liars," he wrote.

In its first of candidates, the Congress has nominated 69 sitting legislators, including state unit chief Kamal Nath.

Actor Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Lord Hanuman in a television serial, has been fielded by the party from Budhni in Sehore against MP Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.