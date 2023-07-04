Congress Reviews Poll Preparations In Poll-Bound MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has reviewed the preparations of the party for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh slated later this year.

A marathon meeting was held at the residence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath, which was attended by senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and J.P. Agrawal, the party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge. During the meeting, Kamal Nath briefed about the preparations and strategies to take on the ruling BJP. Sources said that Venugopal emphasised on making the booths more stronger.

The state unit of the party has already worked a lot to strengthen the ground-level workers and it has been decided to do more work in the coming days. Sources also said that the Congress leadership has decided to attack the BJP on every front, especially on corruption and scams. "MP is ready to bring back the Congress by removing the illegitimate BJP government, which has only looted and destroyed the state. We will fight the elections in Madhya Pradesh and win," Venugopal said after the meeting.

Read Also Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Process Resentment Rises Among Aspirants