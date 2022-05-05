Congress Premier League going on pulling each other's legs, says Home minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at Opposition Congress Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Wednesday there was a Congress Premier League (CPL) going on within the party to pull each other.

The minister was referring to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram having been heckled by Congress workers outside Calcutta High Court on Wednesday as he reached there to appear as an advocate against a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mishra said, "Congress has now become a private limited company from a political party, where its leaders are playing CPL i.e. Congress Premier League to settle score with each other."

He said the incident of protest against P Chidambaram by supporters of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not surprising.

There is no such state where the Congress leaders are not playing games to settle score with each other, he added.

Elaborating the same he said in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdeo had locked horns with each. Similar situation was in Rajasthan between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, in Maharashtra between Nana Patole and Nitin Raut, in Haryana between Bhupendra Hooda and Kumari Shailja and in Karnataka there was a cold war going on between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Same was the situation in Kerala and other states.

He said everyone knew that there was a tussle going on in the Congress everywhere but it was surprising that Rahul Gandhi had no concern over this as he was busy attending marriages.

