Congress Poll Strategy: Sure Of Muslim Votes, Focus Is On Hindus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress being two seats short of full majority in the 2018 assembly election has directed its attention to Hindu voters for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress’s strategy is clear: there should not be saffronisation of votes in the ensuing election.

This is the reason that the party is concentrating on the events associated with Hinduism.

In the present condition, the Congress is sure to get most of the Muslim votes. In the state, there is no political party that can snatch the Muslim votes from the Congress.

The Muslims’ annoyance with the BJP is clear. Even the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is not in a position to make any dent in the Muslim votes.

Ergo, the Congress is paying attention to Hindu votes, besides the party trying to woo those who have been voting for the BJP for years.

Organising religious events connected to Hinduism will be part of the roadmap that the Congress has made for the election.

The senior leaders of the party visiting temples, taking part in religious programmes and paying attention to the issues related to Hindus will be highlighted.

The Congress men have been told to keep away from making any controversial statement on religion. Apart from that, the Congress has organised a conference of Pujaris at the party office and MPCC Kamal Nath has held a Katha in Chhindwara.

The party has presented Nath as a devotee of Lord Hanuman. It clearly indicates that the party is out of woo the Hindu voters. During the two trips of Priyanka Gandhi to the state, the Congress made all efforts to organise such events as might please the Hindus. After Narmada Aarati, Priyanka was taken to the mausoleum of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

In the last assembly election, a video of Nath appealing to Muslims to cast 90% of their votes in favour of the Congress went viral. The BJP publicised that video which damaged the Congress at a few places. For this reason, the Congress has yet to hold any meeting with any Muslim organisation.

Nath to have Darshan of Mahakal on Monday

MP Congress president Kamal Nath is going to Ujjain to have Darshan of Mahakaal on Monday. Nath may take part in Shahi Sawari of Mahakaal. Nath is also getting ready to organise Shivmahapuran Katha by Pandit Pradeep Mishra.

