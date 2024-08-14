Congress Opposes MP Government's Decision To Include RSS-Linked Authors' Books In College Curriculum; BJP Reacts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kunal Choudhary on Wednesday opposed the state government's decision to include books written by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) linked authors in the college curriculum in the state.

The Congress leader accused the BJP and RSS of prioritising divisive politics over unity and love for the country, claiming that their actions are undermining the principles of harmony and inclusiveness.

"It is clear, that the books that are being discussed through Gyan Prakoshtha and the books that are being forcibly thought to purchase are related to RSS ideology. The RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party are only engaged in eliminating the principle of love of this country and instilling hatred. The Gyan Prakoshtha whose job is to bring books of knowledge is moving towards ignorance," Choudary told ANI.

Choudhary alleged that the ruling party's actions are aimed at undermining the country's institutions. He questioned their commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage, pointing out the irony of promoting certain aspects of it while seemingly neglecting or dismissing others, such as the works of revered poets like Kabir and Raskhan.

"If they want to narrate the culture of this country then why don't they recommend the book of Jawaharlal Nehru, Discovery of India and Gram Swarajya of Mahatma Gandhi? The cultural heritage of the country can be understood through these books. But the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to fill the feelings of exploitation and hatred through its writers," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader expressed concern that the government's approach to education may undermine the scientific rigour and critical thinking that has enabled Indian youth to excel in prestigious institutions like ISRO and NASA.

He suggested that promoting unscientific methods of learning could hinder the country's progress in fields like science and technology "Earlier books were provided to government institutions by Hindi Granth Academy and today it is being said that books should be purchased with public participation. The publications are fixed and the books should be purchased from there only. Will they decide this? Congress party is strongly against making this Gyan Prakosht into Ignorance Prakoshth. And if needed, we will knock on the doors of the court," the Congress leader further said.

"Instead of growing any ideology inside the institutions of the country, we will fill it with the fundamental principles of the nation and the feeling of love. We will keep away the idea of hatred and contempt," he concluded.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress's opposition over the decision of the state government, state minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang took a jibe saying that the Congress party would oppose every such decision taken to strengthen the culture of India.

"Congress will oppose every such decision taken to strengthen the culture of India. They will oppose every such decision through which the upcoming generation gets cultured because they talk about the uncultured. Congress has continuously tampered with the history of India to glorify one family," Sarang told ANI.

"Did the Congress read the book which they are opposing? Did they ever think it necessary to read those books? Is it wrong to tell our upcoming generation about our culture? I welcome the decision of the state government. It will yield a better result in the coming days and the upcoming generation will be cultured," he added.