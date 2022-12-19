Congress never took decision with narrow mindset when the party was in power: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijay Singh and PCC president Kamal Nath interact with media at PCC on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have condemned the atrocities committed on Congressmen in Sagar district. Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders visited Sagar on Saturday and met the affected people.

“We never took decisions with narrow mindset when the Congress party was in power,” he said. Both the leaders interacted with media here on Sunday.

Digvijaya Singh alleged that the state government tortured Congress workers on political grounds. “FIR is registered in false cases. They are tortured in police stations and jails,” he said. Maximum numbers of atrocities on Congress leaders are reported in Surkhi, Khurai, Rahli in Sagar district and Datia, according to Nath. Houses, shops and dhabas of Congress workers have been demolished under pressure from BJP leaders. Their four-wheelers were crushed with bulldozers and JCBs. According to Nath, party will soon announce a panel of two lawyers in each district who will fight the cases of affected workers and their families free-of-cost.

Nath, Diggy meet CM

Former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh have written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking to form a committee led by Speaker to conduct inquiry about atrocities committed on Congress leaders. The three met chief minister in Bhopal on Sunday.

The letter states that Congress leaders in Sagar, Tikamgarh and Datia are facing atrocities and FIRs have been registered against SC, ST people. They demanded that a committee be formed comprising BJP, Congress and MLAs of other parties to look into complaints. The law department secretary should be made the committee secretary to review the cases impartially. They also asked to complete investigation within four months and make the report public. Besides, they have demanded to withdraw the cases registered against the Congressmen with malafide intention