"Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge Will Decide LoP In MP," Says Randeep Surjewal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge would decide the leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress legislature party meeting was held at Congress office in the state capital on Thursday morning to decide the leader of the opposition under the supervision of AICC observers Randeep Surjewala and Jitendra Singh.

During the meeting all the MLAs unanimously decided that the party high command will take decision for the same.

"All the MLAs passed a resolution unanimously regarding choosing the Leader of Opposition in the state and left it to the party High Command to decide. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide the leader of opposition of the state," Surjewala said.

He added that Congress leader Jitendra Singh attended the meeting held here for the Leader of Opposition as AICC observer.

"We will raise the voice of the public in the state Assembly and from the outside. We will ensure that the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party be fulfilled," the Congress leader said.

AICC observers Surjewala and Singh held a one to one discussion with 61 congress MLAs on the occasion.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also said that the Congress central leaders will decide the leader of the Congress legislative party in the state.

"All MLAs have given this responsibility (to decide the leader of the legislative party) to the Central leaders. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Jitendra Singh will talk to the MLAs one after the other," Singh told reporters here.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.