Congress Names Randeep Surjewala As Senior Observer For MP Assembly Elections

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress on Monday announced the names of the elections observers to see the poll preparedness of the party, with party Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala being appointed as senior observer for Madhya Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Election Observers to oversee the preparations for the ensuing assembly elections 2023 in the respective states with immediate effect.

The grand old party has appointed senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry as the senior observer for Rajasthan, while Shasikanth Senthil as the observers. The party has named party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as the Senior Observer for Madhya Pradesh with Chandrakant Handore as observer.

Pritam Singh, Meenakshi Natrajan For Chhattisgarh

The party has named Uttarakhand leader Pritam Singh as the senior observer while Meenakshi Natrajan as the observer for Chhattisgarh. Venugopal said that Deepa Dasmunsi has been named as the senior observer with Sirivella Prasad as observer for Telangana. And the party has named Sachin Rao as the observer for Mizoram. The assembly elections in the five states Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram are scheduled later this year. The Congress has been in power in the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

