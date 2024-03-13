Congress MP Nakul Nath's Wife Works In Wheat Farm In Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces |

Pandhurna (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Nakul Nath's wife Priyanath visited Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh to help women cultivators harvest wheat on Wednesday. During the visit, she also interacted with the people of the city.

A video has gone viral on social media showing her harvesting wheat with women cultivators.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in which some prominent names including Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have been mentioned.

Addressing the press conference, KC Venugopal said, "In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate." In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind, whereas Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh.

Nakul Nath is candidate from Chhindwara

The Congress leader extended gratitude to the top leadership of the party after his party announced his candidature from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls.

"It feels very good. I want to thank the party leadership for showing trust in me. I have full confidence that the people of Chhindwara will bless me in the upcoming elections," Nakul Nath told ANI.

Siddharth Kushwaha will contest from Satna, whereas Kamleshwar Patel will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Sidhi. The party has also given the ticket to Omkar Singh Markam from Mandla.

Other names that have been announced are Rajendra Malviya from Dewas, Radheshyam Muvel from Dhar, Porlal Kharte from Khargone, and Ramu Tekam from Betul.

A total of 12 candidates have been announced from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 from Gujarat, 10 from Rajasthan, three from Uttarakhand and one from Daman and Diu.