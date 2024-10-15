Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre Denies Defection To BJP; Assembly Speaker To Rule On Petition

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Nirmala Sapre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In her reply to Assembly Speaker’s notice, Congress MLA from Bina said that she had not left Congress party and had not joined BJP, sources said on Tuesday.

LoP Umang Singhar had filed a petition against the former Congress MLA from Vijaypur, Ramniwas Rawat and Nirmala Sapre under the anti-defection law on July 5. According to the petition both the Congress MLAs had joined BJP during Lok Sabha elections.

MLA Rawat had announced joining BJP, and submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker. Later he became minister. MLA Sapre had also joined the BJP during Lok Sabha elections, but she had not resigned from the Congress party or the Assembly membership.

Sources said that the MLA had counter-attacked the LoP by saying that he should provide proof that she had joined BJP. MLA Sapre told Free Press, “I have submitted my reply to the Speaker and it is confidential and the Speaker will decide on it.”

The principal secretary of state assembly, AP Singh said that on October 21st Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will decide on the petition.