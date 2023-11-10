 Congress Leaders Busy Tearing Each Other’s Clothes: Assam CM
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the Congress leaders are busy tearing each other’s clothes, which is part of the Congress’s culture.

He also said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the state prosperous.

During Congress rule, Madhya Pradesh turned into a ‘Bimaru state’, Sarma said at public meetings in Pachore, Sarangpur, Khujner and Chhapiheda on Thursday.

Sarma was in Rajgarh to address public meetings in favour of the BJP candidates.

At a meeting in Pachore, he said the amount of Ladli Behna Yojna had been increased from Rs 1,000 to 1,250, and it would be increased to Rs 3,000.

Sarma wanted to know whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ever visited Ramlala temple.

They secretly visit temples, because if the people of other communities came to know of it, they would get angry with the Congress, Sarma said.

According to Sarma, the Congress says Ram temple does not belong to the BJP, but it does not belong to the Congress either. He urged the voters to give a massive mandate to the BJP, so that Prime Minister Narendra might take oath for the third time.He urged the voters to give a massive mandate to the BJP, so that Prime Minister Narendra might take oath for the third time.

