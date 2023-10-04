Congress Leaders Brainstorm In Delhi Over MP Poll Candidates

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and the members of the party’s election screening committee on Tuesday attended a meeting at the Congress war room and brainstormed over the names of 96 present MLAs and 79 seats on which the BJP has announced its candidates for the ensuing assembly elections.

BJP, BSP and AAP have released their list of candidates and only Congress is waiting to release its list of candidates.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath had conducted two surveys related to candidate selections. And on several occasions, he had hinted that tickets will be distributed on the basis of the surveys.

According to the Congress sources, the report of more than 20 sitting MLAs is not in the favour of the party. The committee may give tickets to other candidates in those seats.

The committee has already hinted to a few of the candidates that their tickets are confirmed and have asked them to silently start their preparations in their respective constituencies.

The members also discussed the names of the constituencies on which the BJP had announced candidates.

The Congress has got the time to prepare a strategy from a fresh end to counter the BJP candidates. Like BJP, which has given tickets to all veteran leaders, the Congress may give tickets to all its senior leaders excluding former CM Digvijay Singh and MP Vivek Tankha.

Nath, AICC in-charge of MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, screening committee chairman of MP Bhawar Jitendra Singh, Digvijaya Singh and other senior leaders, including co-in-charges and members of the committee attended the meeting.