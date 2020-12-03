Congress High Command stops paying attention to Madhya Pradesh unit's affairs

BHOPAL: The Congress high command has stopped taking interest in the state party affairs.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi and party’s MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi took interest in the state Congress affairs until the by-poll results were out.

Both of them seem to have got out of it after the Congress had to eat humble pie in the by-elections.

Congress’s state in charge Mukul Wasnik has also stopped paying attention to the party affairs.

Whether it is election to leader of opposition or whether it is the revamping the party organisation, the high command has left everything to Kamal Nath.

Before the by-elections, both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh assured the party high command that the Congress would return to power.

Nonetheless, the hope for party’s return to power has ended till the next Vidhan Sabha elections.

The Congress’s central leadership is busy with the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party leaders from MP have been asked to handle its affairs. Now that the party leadership has left everything to Nath, someone close to him may be the leader of opposition.

Nath recently met senior leaders of the party in Delhi. Therefore, it is clear that Nath will take all the decisions.

After the by-poll results, it was expected that Nath would stop taking interest in the state party affairs.

The present political scenario indicates that Nath will remain in the state.

These days, the Congress’s central leadership is caught in a big to-do. Nath does not want to get involved in it.

For this reason, he will be busy in state politics. At present, there is no hurdle in his way, besides.