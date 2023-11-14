 Congress Has Stooped To Low Level Of Campaign: Bhupendra  
Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said the Congress stooped so low that it called him a demon in public meetings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Representative Image

Barodia Kalan (Sagar): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said the Congress stooped so low that it called him a demon in public meetings. They are also hurling obscene words at his 21-year-old Abhiraj, Singh said at a public meeting.

If people want to see development, they should come to Khurai, Malthaun, Barodia Kalan and Bandri, he said, adding that the election in Khurai was over when the party did not find a candidate against him, despite searching for several months.

