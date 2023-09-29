 Congress Failed To Strengthen Second Line Of Leadership: Sajjan Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongress Failed To Strengthen Second Line Of Leadership: Sajjan Verma

Congress Failed To Strengthen Second Line Of Leadership: Sajjan Verma

RaGa to visit Kalapipal on Sept 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Sajjan Singh Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has failed to prepare its second line of leadership for which the party is paying the cost, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma told party workers in Kalapipal on Thursday.

The Congress party is preparing for visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kalapipal Assembly constituency in Shajapur district on September 30. “Rahul Gandhi wants to bring forward hard working workers and wants to prepare the second line of leadership,” Verma told party workers.

He said BJP leadership failed to provide employment to youths who are maintaining distance from BJP not in Madhya Pradesh but also in other states. “In Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 60 public meetings during elections but BJP could not form government. Congress won there,” Verma added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman BMC Employee Raped By Pan Kiosk Owner
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha In Ganj Basoda

MP: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha In Ganj Basoda

BJP To Form Next Govt: Party MP From Greater Noida In UP

BJP To Form Next Govt: Party MP From Greater Noida In UP

MP: Sanitary Workers Engaged Through Contractors Also Join Strike In Ganj Basoda

MP: Sanitary Workers Engaged Through Contractors Also Join Strike In Ganj Basoda

MP: Message Of Cleanliness Conveyed Through Songs In Sehore

MP: Message Of Cleanliness Conveyed Through Songs In Sehore

PM, CM Working For Welfare Of Poor: Health Minister

PM, CM Working For Welfare Of Poor: Health Minister