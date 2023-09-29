Congress Failed To Strengthen Second Line Of Leadership: Sajjan Verma

Sajjan Singh Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has failed to prepare its second line of leadership for which the party is paying the cost, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma told party workers in Kalapipal on Thursday.

The Congress party is preparing for visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kalapipal Assembly constituency in Shajapur district on September 30. “Rahul Gandhi wants to bring forward hard working workers and wants to prepare the second line of leadership,” Verma told party workers.

He said BJP leadership failed to provide employment to youths who are maintaining distance from BJP not in Madhya Pradesh but also in other states. “In Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 60 public meetings during elections but BJP could not form government. Congress won there,” Verma added.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman BMC Employee Raped By Pan Kiosk Owner

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)