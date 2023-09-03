Congress Election Committee Chairman Appoints District Campaign Committee Presidents | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chairman of the state election campaign committee Kantilal Bhuria has appointed as many as 49 district election campaign committee presidents here on Sunday.

The Congress party is in full gear to prepare for the upcoming state assembly election going to be held in the month of October or November. Bhuria has nominated 49 district presidents of the election campaign committee at the district level for the assembly elections.

Congress leader Sanjay Dubey has been nominated as the state in-charge of the committee for running the election campaign committee at the state level.

The chairman has also appointed two more members for the state-level committee, Congress leader Vinod Irpache has been made office in-charge to look after the work of the committee.

Both the officials will take feedback from time to time about the activities of all district presidents and will inform the election campaign committee chairman.

At the district level, Bhuria has nominated Sunil Shukla for Bhopal, Arvind Joshi for Indore, Saurabh Nati Sharma for Jabalpur, Gyan Singh Gurjar for Gwalior as district presidents in the election campaign committee, while for Sheopur-Shri Ashok Kumar Jha, Morena-Radharaman Dandolia, Bhind-Ranjit Singh.

Gurjar, Datia-Surya Pratap Singh Parmar, Shivpuri-Arvind Dhakad, Ashoknagar-Upendra Parashar, Sagar-Rajendra Singh Thakur, Tikamgarh-Surya Prakash Mishra, Niwari-Dr Kavinder Kaushik, Chhatarpur-Manoj Vitredi, Damoh-Lalchand Rai, Panna-Advocate Ravindra Prasad Shukla, Satna-Gurumendra Singh, Rewa-Rambahadur Sharma, Sidhi- Kumudini Singh, Singrauli- Shekhar Omprakash, Shahdol-Harish Arora Chintu, Anuppur-Jaiprakash.

Aggarwal Jaithari, Umaria- Sanjeev Khandelwal, Katni- Ed Mousuf Bittu, Dindori- Kashiram Maravi, Mandla-Shivkumar Mishra, Balaghat- Sushil Paliwal, Seoni-Vidyadhar Tiwari, Narsinghpur- Chaudhary Pradeep Raghuvanshi, Betul-Navneet Malviya, Harda- Lakhan Singh Maurya, Hoshangabad- Vikalp Deriya, Raisen- Manoj Agarwal, Vidisha- Pankaj Jain, Sehore- Rakesh Rai, Agar Malwa- Anil Khamora, Shajapur- Dinesh Sharma, Dewas- Rekha Verma, Khandwa- Shyam Yadav, Burhanpur- Kishore Mahajan, Khargone- Nathulal Patidar, Barwani- Nanesh Chowdhary, Alirajpur- Rajendra Singh Patel, Jhabua- Ashish Bhuria, Dhar- Ashish Bhaskar Yadav, Ujjain- Saurabh Bhardwaj, Ratlam- Dinesh Sharma, Mandsaur- Manjitsinh Tuteja and Neemuch- Brijesh Mittal have been made district presidents in the election committee. Bhuria said that a state- level meeting will be going to be held at the PCC soon.

