Congress divided on Jitu Patwari issue: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Congress seems to be a divided house over the issue related to its MLA, Jitu Patwari.

Leaders like Digvijay Singh are keeping mum over the incident in which Jitu Patwari was suspended from the rest of the budget session of the assembly. State Congress President Kamal Nath had not signed the No Confidence Motion brought by the opposition against Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Interacting with the media on Saturday, Mishra said that the Speaker had a very small role in the suspension of Jitu Patwari from the assembly. It was he who had moved the proposal against Jitu Patwari, and if the opposition had wanted to bring the no confidence motion, then it should have been brought against him.

Taking a pinch at Congress, he said that whatever is happening in Congress is its internal feud. The senior Congress leaders like Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav are being ignored, and through this, one can easily understand the plight of Congress.

Jitu Patwari suspended for the remaining assembly budget session

Notably, on the charges of lying and misguiding the assembly, Congress MLA from Rau (Indore) Jitu Patwari has been suspended for the remaining assembly budget session on Thursday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra moved the proposal that Jitu Patwari should be suspended from the assembly, the move opposed by Opposition in strong manner.

Read Also Bhopal: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari suspended from remaining budget session