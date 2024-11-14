 Congress Demands Re-Polling In 37 Booths Of Vijaypur
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has demanded repolling in 37 booths of Vijaypur assembly constituency following violence during the voting on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, party state president Jitu Patwari claimed that the state machinery was blatantly misused to benefit the BJP during the bypolls to Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies. "A reign of terror was unleashed on Jatavs (a Dalit community) and tribal people in Vijaypur before and after the by-elections on Wednesday. The BJP went on a rampage.

Many tribal-dominated areas came under their attack. The properties of Dalits were torched. BJP workers also desecrated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at night," he alleged. "We will stage state-wide protests on November 18 against the desecration of Dr Ambedkar's statue," he said. He further said, "It was for the first time that even dacoits were roped in to influence elections. Dacoit Bunty Rawat from Rajasthan, who faces 40 criminal cases, created terror in Vijaypur as he brought eight other dacoits to influence the elections,” claimed the Congress leader. 

