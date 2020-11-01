Congress deceived state when it chose CM, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The cacophony of electioneering for the by-election to 28 seats died down on Sunday. On the last day of campaigning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed public meetings and held road shows.

In these meetings, Chouhan took to task the 15-month-old Congress government and MPCC president Kamal Nath.

At Suwasra, Agar and Biaora, Chouhan said when the Congress selected its chief minister it pulled a fast one with the state.

He said the Congress showed the face of one person as chief ministerial candidate and appointed someone else as head of the state.

The chief minister announced that not a single grain would be bought below the MSP.

“I vow to transfer all the subsidies straight to farmers’ accounts,” he said. Chouhan said he had thought the Congress formed government after 15 years, and it would do some good work, but it failed the people.

Chouhan said Kamal Nath wanted the accounts of his (Chouhan’s) work, but Digvijaya Singh had ruined the state.

The BJP government has constructed two lakh km roads and provided 24-hour power supply, Chouhan said.

Nearly 41 lakh hectares have been irrigated, and schools, colleges and hospitals opened, he said, adding that the Congress wanted the accounts of his work.

Chouhan wanted to know what Kamal Nath did for the state during his 15-month rule.

Nath who held up all the welfare projects began to get photographed with film stars for IIFA, Chouhan said.

The former chief minister has deceived the farmers and stopped all the schemes launched by the BJP, Chouhan said.

After holding up all the welfare projects, Nath wants to know what the BJP has done for the state, he added.

Nath has stopped children’s fees, financial aides for girls and even deprived the poor of their kafan (shroud), Chouhan said.

Despite all that, Nath wants to know what the BJP government has done for the state, the chief minister said.