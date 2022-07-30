e-Paper Get App

Congress debuts in Singrauli panchayat election; Sonam Singh will be new district president

Archana Singh became Vice President unopposed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): In the panchayat election held on Friday for the post of president of district panchayat Singrauli, which was reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, the Congress-supported candidate Sonam Singh was elected president after winning unilaterally while Archana Nagendra Singh has been declared as the unopposed vice-president.

This marked the entry of Congress to the Singrauli panchayat, which was established in 2008.

Sonam got 10 votes and Satyavati Singh 4 votes from 14 district panchayat members. Sonam Singh is the third president of the district.

Sonam Singh is the daughter of the former president of the MP Congress and district president, late Tilak Raj Singh.

