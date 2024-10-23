 Congress Candidate's Life In Danger, Police Protection Sought In Vijaypur Amid Election Tensions
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The life of Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra, contesting from the Vijaypur constituency, is reportedly under threat. Congress District President Atul Chauhan has lodged a complaint with Sheopur SP, urging police protection for the candidate. In his complaint, Chauhan stated that Vijaypur is the largest assembly constituency, characterized by forested areas.

In the past, an atmosphere of fear has been created by opposition forces, and during previous elections, assistance from dacoits and miscreants was allegedly sought. This has led to a tense atmosphere, endangering the candidate's safety, making police protection necessary.

Congress has demanded that 97 polling stations in the Vijaypur Assembly be declared highly sensitive. A complaint has been submitted to the Election Commission, requesting the deployment of CRPF for security, and the installation of CCTV cameras. Additionally, the Congress has raised concerns about District CEO Karahal Ashok Sharma, stating that his residence in Arrod, Vijaypur could impact the impartiality of the election. They have requested his transfer.

