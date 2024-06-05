 'Congress Candidate's Decision To Withdraw Contributed To Shankar Lalwani's Massive Victory Margin,' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya 
Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress candidate, pulled out of the fray on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, leaving the opposition party without any candidate in Indore and offering the BJP a near walk-over.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam’s decision to withdraw his nomination in the last minute played a major role in the landslide victory of the BJP's Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday.

As per the election results declared by Election Commission of India, Shankar Lalwani won by 11.75 lakh votes against his nearest BSP rival, though the second highest votes were bagged by NOTA which was 2.1 lakhs. NOTA happened to set a record in itself by securing the highest ever votes in the nation till date

Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress candidate, pulled out of the fray on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, leaving the opposition party without any candidate in Indore and offering the BJP a near walk-over. Bam joined the BJP soon thereafter.

"I think Lalwani has won by such a big margin that no one can beat his record. The credit for this goes to Bam also. Applaud (for Bam) again," said Vijayvargiya at an official function on the occasion of World Environment Day where Bam was also present on the stage.

The minister launched renovation of an ancient step well as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Namami Gange' campaign here.

