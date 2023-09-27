 Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala
Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala

The BJP has released as many as three lists, BSP and SP have released their lists of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Randeep Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first list of Congress candidates will be announced after the completion of Jan Aakrosh Yatra, said AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday.

The BJP has released as many as three lists, BSP and SP have released their lists of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections. Congress had planned to release its first list in July, but so far it has not made public any name for the election. BJP's move to field three Union ministers and some MPs in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh displays the sense of fear in the ruling party about its prospects, said the Congress leader while talking to media persons. "People are very angry and they will vote for forming a majority Congress government in Madhya Pradesh this time," he said.

