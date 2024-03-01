Congress Barely Did Any Development Work: Civic Body Chairperson

Congress | Representational Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav has said that the Congress did not do any development work during its rule. But the double-engine government of the BJP has been working for the development of the country and the state, she said. She made the statement at a function held on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating a slew of development projects on Thursday.

During the Congress rule, there was nothing in the name of development, she said. Legislator Hari Singh Raghuwansi said the Congress never paid attention to development. MP’s representative in Nagar Palika Devendra said he would leave no stone unturned for the development of the city.

Madhya Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead 3 Days Before Wedding In Barigarh

Barigarh (Chhatarpur): A 22-year-old youth was shot dead in BinduanPurwa village under Jujhar Nagar police stationjust three days before his wedding on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. His body was found in a farmland. On getting information, in-charge of Jujhar Nagar police station Rajendra Singh, FSL team and sub-divisional officer of police Luv-Kush Nagar rushed to the spot.

According to reports, a resident of BinduanPurwaIndrapalAhirwar was reported missing from his house from Wednesday. The police registered a case against some unidentified people and handed over the body of the youth to his family after the post mortem examination. His relatives did not suspect the hands of anybody behind the murder, the police said.