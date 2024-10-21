Congress Announces Candidates For Budhni & Vijaypur Bypolls: Faces Off Against BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava & Ramnivas Rawat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has announced the candidates of assembly by-polls of Budhni and Vijaypur on Sunday night. Rajkumar Patel has been fielded from Budhni while Mukesh Malhotra has been given ticket from Vijaypur.

The bypolls are scheduled in the state, BJP had already announced the names for the elections. The BJP had given the ticket to Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni and turncoat leader Ramnivas Rawat to contest election from Vijaypur.

Both the seats had became vacant because, the former chief minister and MLA from Budhni seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan contested the Lok Sabha election and became the Union Agriculture minister.

The former Congress MLA from Vijaypur Ramnivas Rawat left the Congress party and joined the BJP. He gave the resignation from the Congress party and as well as from the assembly membership. Later he became forest minister in the state cabinet.