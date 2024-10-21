 Congress Announces Candidates For Budhni & Vijaypur Bypolls: Faces Off Against BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava & Ramnivas Rawat
The bypolls are scheduled in the state, BJP had already announced the names for the elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has announced the candidates of assembly by-polls of Budhni and Vijaypur on Sunday night. Rajkumar Patel has been fielded from Budhni while Mukesh Malhotra has been given ticket from Vijaypur.

The bypolls are scheduled in the state, BJP had already announced the names for the elections. The BJP had given the ticket to Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni and turncoat leader Ramnivas Rawat to contest election from Vijaypur.

