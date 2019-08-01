Congress always took Muslims as vote bank says Vijesh Lunawat

BHOPAL: BJP celebrated passing of Triple Talaaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha here on Wednesday. BJP state vice president Vijesh Lunawat, speaking at press conference, said Congress, in order to keep their vote bank happy, allowed atrocities on Muslim women. He said this matter was first raised in 1986 from Madhya Pradesh and Congress could have freed Muslim women from atrocities. Lunawat said that is the only reason that why Congress did not get majority in elections since then.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is instrumental in getting freedom from a 1400 years old bad practice. He claimed it is not a political issue for the BJP. The practice was prevalent in the civilized society and Congress was supporting it, said Lunawat. There is ban on Triple Talaaq in 22 countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh but it continued in India due to Congress, he added.

The passing of Bill was celebrated at the residence of mayor Alok Sharma. A large number of Muslim women were also present during the celebrations.