Cong Prez Elections: Leader Opposition, several MLAs from MP to propose name of Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader Opposition in state legislative assembly, Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh and several MLAs from here will propose the name of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (75) for the post of party president, as per Govind Singh’s statement.

Digvijaya Singh, presently Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, is likely to file his nomination papers in the election to Congress president post on Friday which happens to be the last day for filing the nomination papers.

Singh who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the latter’s Bharat Jodo Yatra left for Delhi from Kerala on Wednesday night, as per a report.

Talking to media persons, Govind Singh said as per instructions of the state Congress president Kamal Nath he along with several MLAs would proceed to Delhi to propose the name of Digvijaya Singh in the election to the post of Congress president.

Govind Singh said as far as Digvijaya Singh’s decision to file the nomination papers for the post was concerned he happened to be such a leader who would never take such a decision without nod from the Congress high command.

He said Digvijaya Singh was the most suitable leader for the post given his vast political and administrative experience.