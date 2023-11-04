Cong Leaders Are Money Collectors; They Gather It, Send It To Delhi: Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda has said the Congress government was neck-deep in corruption, and did not do anything for development of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leaders are not chief ministers, but they are money collectors, he said at a public meeting in Teonthar, Rewa district, on Friday. Whether it is Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel or Kamal Nath during his tenure as chief minister – all were involved in collecting money, Nadda said. Nath was running a government of corruption during his 15-month rule, Nadda said. He appealed to people not to vote for a corrupt government.

The BJP’s national president appealed to people not to think whether the candidates belong to their area; whether they belong to a particular caste; whether they speak a particular language or whether they are relatives of any people.

A candidate who can protect the voters’ interests should be elected, Nadda said, adding that, the Congress gets votes through lies, but the BJP seeks votes on the grounds of its work. The country has progressed, because the people voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said.

The BJP’s national president said the Congress had spoiled the state and stopped all the welfare schemes during its 15-month rule. He further said when the BJP took over power in MP under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state began to progress. Chouhan launched all the welfare projects, Nadda said.

Nadda, who was on a Rath Yatra from Teonthar to Rewa, interacted with the people at different places.

