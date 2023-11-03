Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former law minister Ravishankar Prasad took the Congress has taken the Congress, saying the party is mum on Ram temple and terrorism and worried about Hamas.

Prasad was in Morena on Thursday to raise awareness among the party workers. At a press conference, he warned MPCC president Kamal Nath about the caste census. Prasad further said that the BJP had chosen common people belonging to the tribal and SC/ST communities.

He also called the I.N.D.I.A bloc as a combination of opportunists, which was demolished even before it came into existence. About the summons, issued to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prasad said the BJP had no role in it, and the law of the land was taking its own course.

Prasad has clarified the government’s stand on I-phone, because the ministers are not propagating it, but creating awareness among consumers. Reacting to Prasad’s statement, District Congress Committee president Deepak Sharma said senior leaders of the BJP began to flock to the district, but many of them did not seem to be in proper mental state.

Before making allegations that the Congress is mum over terrorism, these leaders should know that the two leaders of the party Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were the victims of terrorism.

Therefore, the Congress can never support terrorism. He also said that it was during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister that the lock of the Ram temple was opened.

