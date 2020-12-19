Cong holds day’s fast, demonstrations against three agriculture laws and fuel price hike

BHOPAL: The Congress party observed a day’s fast all over the state on Saturday to demonstrate against the three agriculture laws and the price hike in petroleum products.
The PCC president and former chief minister, Kamal Nath, had called the demonstration on Saturday, but he went to New Delhi to attend a meeting with party leaders on Saturday.
In Bhopal, former chief minister Digvijay Singh joined the demonstration along with the other leaders and lashed out at the Centre. He alleged that the farmers do not need the agriculture laws; they need MSP and proper arrangements for their produce. But, in place of providing shelter to farmers, the Centre had promulgated the laws in favour of corporates.
Former PCC president Arun Yadav alleged that the BJP government does not have the benefit of farmers in mind and is always thinking about industrialists and businessmen.
The demonstration was held all over the state — at every block and district headquarters. The fast and demonstration were observed in front of the Gandhi statue.
‘All protesters anti-nationals?’
"For the BJP, the protesters sitting at the Delhi borders are anti-nationals and group of agents. Whoever doesn’t obey the BJP’s orders and raises demands against them automatically becomes anti-national. The Centre has hiked the price of domestic gas cylinders and is also not giving the subsidy amount," said MLA Jitu Patwari.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)