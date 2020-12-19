Cong holds day’s fast, demonstrations against three agriculture laws and fuel price hike

BHOPAL: The Congress party observed a day’s fast all over the state on Saturday to demonstrate against the three agriculture laws and the price hike in petroleum products.

The PCC president and former chief minister, Kamal Nath, had called the demonstration on Saturday, but he went to New Delhi to attend a meeting with party leaders on Saturday.

In Bhopal, former chief minister Digvijay Singh joined the demonstration along with the other leaders and lashed out at the Centre. He alleged that the farmers do not need the agriculture laws; they need MSP and proper arrangements for their produce. But, in place of providing shelter to farmers, the Centre had promulgated the laws in favour of corporates.