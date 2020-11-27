Concerned over agitation in Delhi, MP government keeping eye on farmers

The MP government has begun to keep an eye on the farmers’ organisations so that the agitation in Delhi may not have an impact on the state.

There is resentment against the farm bills in some areas in the country, so the farmers are staging a sit-in in Delhi.

Nonetheless, the farmers of the state have not yet taken part in the agitation, but the government is keeping an eye on them.

The farmers’ agitation turned violent in 2018, and the police had to resort to firing to quell the angry farmers. As a result of firing, five farmers lost their lives.

Therefore, the state government has become sensitive about the farmers after that incident.

There is a misunderstanding among farmers in the state about the minimum support price.

The government has yet to purchase maize, despite giving assurance to farmers.